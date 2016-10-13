Oct. 13 Stock futures on Canada's main stock index were lower on Thursday, after weak Chinese trade data sparked concerns that recovery in the world's second-largest economy may be faltering.

China's exports fell 10 percent in September from a year earlier, far worse than expected, while imports unexpectedly shrank after picking up in August.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.28 percent at 7:45 a.m. ET.

New housing price index data for August is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday for the first time in four sessions as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.51 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.53 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.57 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Germany's Constitutional Court cleared the government to approve a trade accord between the European Union and Canada under defined conditions, boosting the agreement's chances of passing an EU vote next week.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Desjardins raises target price to C$11 from C$10

Sun Life Financial Inc : Barclays raises target price to C$45 from C$44

Manulife Financial Corp : Barclays raises target price to C$20 from C$19

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,257.4; +0.5 pct

US crude : $50.06; -0.24 pct

Brent crude : $51.75; -0.12 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,775; -0.81 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Import prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0830 Export prices mm for Sep: Expected 0.0 pct; Prior -0.8 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 254,000; Prior 249,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 253,500

0830 Continued jobless claims: Prior 2.058 mln

1400 Federal budget for Sep: Expected $25.00 bln; Prior -$107.0 bln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru)