UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15
May 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 12 points at 7,447 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.28 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Oct. 17 Canadian stock futures were lower on Monday after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about the health of the economy unnerved investors.
Yellen, in a speech at a conference of policymakers and academics on Friday, laid out the deepening concern at the central bank that U.S. economic potential is slipping and may need aggressive steps to rebuild.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian securities data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as a stronger U.S. dollar pressured gold prices and energy companies scrambled to protect pipelines.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.26 percent.
TOP STORIES
Rogers Communications Inc named Joseph Natale as chief executive officer and reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue.
Supervalu Inc said it would sell its Save-A-Lot business to Canadian private equity firm Onex Corp for $1.37 billion.
Canadian manufacturing workers at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles voted on Sunday to approve a tentative labor agreement with the automaker, their union said, averting a strike and clearing the way for talks with Ford Motor Co.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Teck Resources Ltd : RBC raises price target to C$30 from C$23.
Oceanagold Corp : Barclays raises rating to "overweight" from "equal weight".
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,253.4; -0.05 pct
US crude : $50.43; +0.14 pct
Brent crude : $52.17; +0.64pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,688.50; +0.29 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 NY Fed Manufacturing for Oct: Expected 1.00; Prior -1.99
0915 Industrial output mm for Sep: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.4 pct
0915 Capacity utilization mm for Sep: Expected 75.6 pct; Prior 75.5 pct
0915 Manufacturing output mm for Sep: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.4 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON, May 15 SNC-Lavalin will not raise its offer for British engineering and construction firm WS Atkins unless it faces a rival bid for the British firm, the Canadian construction and engineering group said on Monday.