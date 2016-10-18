Oct 18 Canada stock futures were higher on
Tuesday as a weak U.S. dollar propped up metal and oil prices.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.32
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Manufacturing sales data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by
gains for the materials group as gold rose, while lower oil
prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.43 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.53 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.6 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
William Hill and Canadian online gambling company
Amaya Inc have abandoned merger talks, leaving the
British bookmaker struggling to find a partner in a fast
consolidating industry.
Yamana Gold said on Monday it plans to spin off its
Brio Gold subsidiary, which owns non-core gold mining properties
in Brazil, as a standalone public company to its shareholders.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Rogers Communications Inc : Barclays raises target
price to C$55 from C$53
Saputo Inc : National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$45 from C$42
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,261.2; +0.49 pct
US crude : $50.44; +1.02 pct
Brent crude : $51.95; +0.83 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,684.00; +0.19 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.2 pct
0830 CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected +1.5 pct; Prior +1.1 pct
0830 Core CPI mm, SA for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior +0.3
pct
0830 Core CPI yy, NSA for Sep: Expected +2.3 pct; Prior +2.3
pct
0830 CPI Index, NSA for Sep: Expected 241.50; Prior 240.85
0830 Core CPI Index, SA for Sep: Prior 248.34
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Sep: Prior -0.4 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -0.2 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +0.5 pct
1000 NAHB Housing Market Index for Oct: Expected 63; Prior
65
1130 Cleveland fed CPI for Sep: Prior +0.2 pct
1600 Net L-T flows, ex swaps for Aug: Prior $103.9 bln
1600 Foreign buying, T-bonds for Aug: Prior -$13.1 bln
1600 Overall net capital flow for Aug: Prior $140.6 bln
1600 Net L-T flows, including swap for Aug: Prior $101.8 bln
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)