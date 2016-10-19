Oct. 19 Canadian stock futures were higher on
Wednesday, helped by rising oil prices, as investors await
the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rates.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.1
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Bank of Canada's interest rate decision is due at 10:00 a.m.
ET.
Canada's main stock index rose to a more than 2-week high on
Tuesday as rising oil and gold prices supported resource stocks,
while shares of financial companies also climbed in a
broad-based rally.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
Laurentian Bank of Canada, the country's
seventh-biggest lender, is setting up an energy investment
banking team in Calgary, Alberta's oil capital, a bank official
said on Tuesday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Arc Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to
C$25.50 from C$24.50
Bonavista Energy Corp : CIBC raises target price to
C$5.00 from C$4.75
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target
price to C$50 from C$47
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,268.8; +0.58 pct
US crude : $50.95; +1.31 pct
Brent crude : $52.32; +1.22 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,665.00; -0.34 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 Building permits: number for Sep: Expected 1.165 mln;
Prior 1.152 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Sep: Prior +0.7 pct
0830 Housing starts number mm for Sep: Expected 1.175 mln;
Prior 1.142 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Sep: Prior -5.8 pct
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)