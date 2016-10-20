Oct 20 Canada stock futures rose on Thursday, a day after the main index closed at a 16-month high, tracking gains in the global markets after Democrat Hillary Clinton was perceived winner of the third and final U.S. presidential debate.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index closed at its highest since June 2015 on Wednesday, led by energy and mining companies, as oil surged and gold rose, while financial stocks also gained ground.

No economic indicators are scheduled for release.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent.

TOP STORIES

The Bank of Canada cut its growth forecast on Wednesday and said it actively discussed adding more monetary stimulus to speed up the nation's economic recovery, surprising financial markets by shifting tone dramatically after its initial rate decision.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Arc Resources Ltd : CIBC raises target price to C$25.5 from C$24.5

First National Financial Corp : TD Securities cuts target price to C$28 from C$32

IAMGOLD Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,269.1; +0.06 pct

US crude : $51.01; -1.14 pct

Brent crude : $52.10; -1.08 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,651.00; -0.43 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 250,000; Prior 246,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 249,250

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.050 mln; Prior 2.046 mln

0830 Philly Fed Business Index for Oct: Expected 5.3; Prior 12.8

0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for Oct: Prior +37.50

0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for Oct: Prior +8.60

0830 Philly Fed Employment for Oct: Prior -5.30

0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for Oct: Prior +20.60

0830 Philly Fed New Orders for Oct: Prior +1.40

1000 Existing home sales for Sep: Expected 5.35 mln; Prior 5.33 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Sep: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior -0.9 pct

1000 Leading index change mm for Sep: Expected +0.2 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

