Oct 31 Canada stock futures were higher on Monday, as investors await September producer prices data.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Producer prices data for September is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, with a drop in oil prices weighing on energy stocks and heavyweight financial names also slipping as investors worried about the country's growth prospects.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Performance Sports Group Ltd, the maker of Bauer hockey gear, is preparing to file for bankruptcy in the United States and Canada, according to people familiar with the matter.

Oil refiner HollyFrontier Corp said it had agreed to buy Suncor Energy Inc's Petro-Canada lubricants unit for C$1.13 billion.

Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said on Sunday it had booked an order for four of its Challenger 650 business jets from Zetta Jet, a charter operator based in Singapore, valued at $129 million at list prices.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals : Jefferies raises target price to C$16 from C$14

TransForce Inc : CIBC raises rating to "sector outperformer" from "sector performer"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,274.8; -0.16 pct

US crude : $48.43; -0.55 pct

Brent crude : $49.36; -0.7 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,842.00; -0.02 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 Personal consumption real mm for Sep: Prior -0.1 pct

0830 Personal income mm for Sep: Expected +0.4 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Consumption, adjusted mm for Sep: Expected +0.5 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Sep: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Sep: Prior +1.7 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for Sep: Prior +0.1 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for Sep: Prior +1.0 pct

0945 Chicago PMI for Oct: Expected 54.0; Prior 54.2

1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Bus Index for Oct: Prior -3.70

1300 Dallas Fed PCE for Sep: Prior +1.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory

($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)