Nov 4 Canada stock futures edged lower on Friday
as uncertainty increased about the outcome of the U.S.
presidential election.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.06
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Unemployment, trade balance, export, import data are
scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday to a three-week
low as weaker oil prices sparked a sell-off in energy shares,
but the financials and materials groups gained
ground.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.1 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
Telus Corp , one of Canada's three big
telecommunications companies, reported a smaller-than-expected
quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by increased spending on the
company's broadband network.
National Bank of Canada has issued a 3.5 billion
yuan ($517.7 million) panda bond, the first North American
financial institution to do so, after Beijing approved its 5
billion yuan bond program in September.
TMX Group Ltd posted a sharp percentage rise in
quarterly profit and raised its dividend for the first time
since 2010 late on Thursday, as Canada's main stock exchange
operator turns to execute its refreshed strategy as competitive
threats loom.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Detour Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$26
from C$34
Maple Leaf Foods Inc : TD Securities raises target
price to C$37 from C$35
Shaw Communications : Barclays raises target to
C$27 from C$26
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,302.4; -0.07 pct
US crude : $44.68; +0.07 pct
Brent crude : $46.22; -0.28 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,965.50; +0.11 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Oct: Expected +175,000; Prior
+156,000
0830 Private payrolls for Oct: Expected +166,000; Prior
+167,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Oct: Expected -5,000; Prior
-13,000
0830 Government payrolls for Oct: Prior -11,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Oct: Expected +4.9 pct; Prior
+5.0 pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Oct: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior
+0.2 pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Oct: Expected 34.4 hrs;
Prior 34.4 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Oct: Prior +62.9 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Oct: Prior +9.7 pct
0830 International trade mm for Sep: Expected -$37.8 bln;
Prior -$40.7 bln
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.6
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +8.0 pct
($1= C$1.34)
