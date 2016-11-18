Nov 18 Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Friday, a day after the index closed at its highest in three weeks and ahead of a report on inflation.

The country's annual inflation rate rose to 1.5 percent in October, bringing the rate closer to the Bank of Canada's 2 percent target, a report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET is expected to show.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday to its highest close in three weeks as Canadian banks tracked gains for their U.S. counterparts on expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in December.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent.

TOP STORIES

Greece has approved a permit application by Canadian gold miner Eldorado to build a plant at its Skouries gold mine in northern Greece, a senior Greek energy ministry source said on Friday.

Most of the U.S. coal industry doubts Donald Trump can fulfill his promise to make the ailing industry great again in a country awash in dirt-cheap natural gas, a competing fuel.

The leaders of Mexico and Canada will hold talks this weekend on the potential impact that a Donald Trump presidency could have on the NAFTA trade pact, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Pilot Gold Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.05

Prometic Life Sciences Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$4.75 from C$4.50

WSP Global Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$46 from C$44

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,216.5; unchanged

US crude : $45.5; +0.18 pct

Brent crude : $46.59; +0.22 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,458; -0.68 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

1000 Leading index change mm for Oct: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.2 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior +138.6

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior +6.7 pct

1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Nov: Prior +18

1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Nov: Prior +6

