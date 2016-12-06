Dec 6 Canadian stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors awaited October trade balance data, due later in the day, and the Bank of Canada's policy meet on Wednesday.

December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's trade data will give analysts a chance to see how exports fared at the start of the fourth quarter. Trade deficit for October is expected to have halved to C$2 billion, from C$4.08 billion in September.

The data is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as strength in commodity prices supported the energy and materials sectors, while a fresh record high for the Dow Jones industrials boosted investor confidence.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s ; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Bank of Montreal reported fourth-quarter earnings well ahead of market expectations as Canada's fourth-biggest lender benefited from strong performance by its U.S. personal and commercial business.

Suncor Energy, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on Monday that it had resolved a dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency over its income tax treatment from 2007.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc said it would acquire financial network HollisWealth from ScotiaBank.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Mullen Group Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

Precision Drilling Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$8.5 from C$7.25

Veresen Inc : National Bank Financial raises target price to C$15 from C$14

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,172.6; -0.22 pct

US crude : $51.22; -1.11 pct

Brent crude : $54.59; -0.64 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,867.50; -1.39 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 International trade mm for Oct: Expected -$41.8 bln; Prior -$36.4 bln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected +3.3 pct; Prior +3.1 pct

0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.3 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior +2.2 pct

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Oct: Prior +5.2 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for Oct: Prior +4.8 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for Oct: Expected +2.6 pct; Prior +0.3 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Oct: Prior +1.0 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Oct: Prior +0.4 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Oct: Prior +0.6 pct

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.33) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)