Dec 6 Canadian stock index futures were little
changed on Tuesday as investors awaited October trade balance
data, due later in the day, and the Bank of Canada's policy meet
on Wednesday.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.06
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's trade data will give analysts a chance to see how
exports fared at the start of the fourth quarter. Trade deficit
for October is expected to have halved to C$2 billion, from
C$4.08 billion in September.
The data is expected to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as strength in
commodity prices supported the energy and materials sectors,
while a fresh record high for the Dow Jones industrials boosted
investor confidence.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.01 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bank of Montreal reported fourth-quarter earnings
well ahead of market expectations as Canada's fourth-biggest
lender benefited from strong performance by its U.S. personal
and commercial business.
Suncor Energy, Canada's largest oil and gas company, said on
Monday that it had resolved a dispute with the Canada Revenue
Agency over its income tax treatment from 2007.
Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc
said it would acquire financial network HollisWealth
from ScotiaBank.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Mullen Group Ltd : Canaccord Genuity raises rating
to "buy" from "hold"
Precision Drilling Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises
target to C$8.5 from C$7.25
Veresen Inc : National Bank Financial raises target
price to C$15 from C$14
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,172.6; -0.22 pct
US crude : $51.22; -1.11 pct
Brent crude : $54.59; -0.64 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,867.50; -1.39 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 International trade mm for Oct: Expected -$41.8 bln;
Prior -$36.4 bln
0830 Labor costs revised for Q3: Expected +0.3 pct; Prior
+0.3 pct
0830 Productivity revised for Q3: Expected +3.3 pct; Prior
+3.1 pct
0855 Redbook mm: Prior +0.3 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior +2.2 pct
1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for Oct: Prior +5.2 pct
1000 Durable goods, R mm for Oct: Prior +4.8 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for Oct: Expected +2.6 pct; Prior
+0.3 pct
1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for Oct: Prior +1.0 pct
1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for Oct: Prior +0.4 pct
1000 Factory ex-transport mm for Oct: Prior +0.6 pct
($1= C$1.33)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)