Dec 8 Stock futures pointed to flat opening for
Canada's main index on Thursday, a day after the index jumped to
a 19-month high, as investors awaited October housing starts
data.
Analysts will look at October's new housing price index to
see if the government's new mortgage regulations that came into
effect in October had any impact on prices, particularly in hot
markets such as Toronto. The new housing prices likely added 0.2
percent in October.
Housing starts data is due at 8:15 a.m. ET and building
permits data, new housing price index is scheduled for release
at 8:30 a.m. ET.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday as gains
for sectors that benefit most from stronger economic growth
offset a drop in energy shares prompted by lower oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.04 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.07 percent.
TOP STORIES
Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc said it planned to
increase its 2017 capital budget by about 24 percent.
Yoga and leisure apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc
on Wednesday reported quarterly profit that beat
analysts' forecasts, helped by higher-than-expected gross
margins and sales.
Light oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp
said on Wednesday it will increase its 2017 capital
budget 31 percent from this year to C$1.45 billion and boost
production by 10 percent.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : Dundee raises target price to
C$95 from C$90
Dollarama Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$111 from C$108
Transcontinental : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$20 from C$17
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,177.2; +0.09 pct
US crude : $50.18; +0.86 pct
Brent crude : $53.44; +0.83 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,847.50; +1.08 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 258,000; Prior 268,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 251,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.059 mln; Prior
2.081 mln
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)