Dec 19 Canada stock futures were slightly higher on Monday as a weaker dollar and delay of new Libyan oil exports propped up crude prices.

Investors will also look for comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech at the University of Baltimore, less than a week after the Fed raised interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices boosted heavyweight energy stocks and gold miners recovered as the price of bullion steadied.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent.

TOP STORIES

Toronto-based insurance group Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to buy Swiss insurer Allied World Assurance Company Holdings AG for $4.9 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Sunday.

BlackBerry Ltd will open an autonomous driving research center as it tries to make itself an indispensable under-the-hood piece of the automotive industry's weaponry in the self-driving vehicle arms race.

Private equity firm Onex Corp said on Friday it has agreed to acquire caravan holiday parks operator Parkdean Resorts for C$2.25 billion.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bombardier : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$1.91 from C$1.81

Emera Inc : Barclays cuts target price to C$51 from C$52

Yamana Gold : BMO cuts rating to "market perform"- trader

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,138.5; +0.23 pct

US crude : $52.08; +0.35 pct

Brent crude : $55.39; +0.33 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,565.50; -1.24 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for Dec: Prior 54.90

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Dec: Prior 54.6

