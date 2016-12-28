Dec 28 Canadian stock futures were higher on Wednesday as markets ready for reopening after a long Christmas break.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.39 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No economic data is scheduled for release.

Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, ending a six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.26 percent.

TOP STORIES

Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Friday its board unanimously rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from fellow oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc as it "significantly" undervalued the shares of the company.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,138.0; +0.05 pct

US crude : $54.05; +0.26 pct

Brent crude : $56.31; +0.39 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,498.00; +0.53 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0855 Redbook

1000 Pending Home Sales Index for Nov: Prior 110.0

1000 Pending home sales change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.1 pct

1030 Dallas Fed services revenue for Dec: Prior 13.7

