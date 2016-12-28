Dec 28 Canadian stock futures were higher on
Wednesday as markets ready for reopening after a long Christmas
break.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.39
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, ending a
six-day rising streak as losses among energy and financial
stocks outweighed gains for gold miners.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.26 percent.
TOP STORIES
Savanna Energy Services Corp said on Friday its
board unanimously rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from
fellow oilfield services provider Total Energy Services Inc
as it "significantly" undervalued the shares of the
company.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,138.0; +0.05 pct
US crude : $54.05; +0.26 pct
Brent crude : $56.31; +0.39 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,498.00; +0.53 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0855 Redbook
1000 Pending Home Sales Index for Nov: Prior 110.0
1000 Pending home sales change mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
1030 Dallas Fed services revenue for Dec: Prior 13.7
($1= C$1.36)
