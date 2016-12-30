BRIEF-NPT posts FY net profit after taxation NZ$3.1 mln
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017
Dec 30 Canadian stock futures edged higher on Friday, the last trading day of the year, helped by gains in metals prices.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.03 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No economic data is scheduled for release.
Canada's main stock index rose to its highest level since April 2015 on Thursday, helped by gold mining stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORY
A unit of Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd received preliminary regulatory approval to buy a 51 percent stake in Catholic Syrian Bank, the chairman of the Indian lender said on Friday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,160.6; +0.22 pct
US crude : $53.76; -0.04 pct
Brent crude : $56.72; -0.25 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,526.50; +0.72 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.35) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Cash dividend maintained at 3.60 cps for full year ended 31 march 2017
* Richard Thomson appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: