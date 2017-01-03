BRIEF-Kansas City Southern adds four directors to board
* KCS adds four directors to board; strengthens key areas on board
Jan 3 Canadian stock futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock index on the first trading of the year, as oil prices jumped over 2 percent.
Oil prices gained on Tuesday as markets hoped the deal between the OPEC and non-OPEC producer countries, which took effect on Sunday, will reduce global supply glut concerns.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.69 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Markit Manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell broadly on the last trading day of the year on Friday, but logged an overall robust annual gain.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.77 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.8 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.85 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Desjardins raises target price to C$15.50 from C$15.25
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,149.00; -0.23 pct
US crude : $54.88; +2.16 pct
Brent crude : $58.00; +2.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,573.00; +0.68 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior 0.8 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 2.1 pct
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI final for Dec: Prior 54.2
1000 Construction spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 53.5; Prior 53.2
1000 ISM Manufacturing prices Paid for Dec: Expected 55.5; Prior 54.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Expected 52.6; Prior 52.3
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 53.0
($1= C$1.34)
* Robert Ingram named chairman of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc