Jan 31 Stock futures indicated a lower start for
Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors worried about
President Donald Trump's controversial and protectionist
policies.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.03
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Data on monthly gross domestic product and producer prices
is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canadian economy is expected to have picked up by 0.3
percent in November, compared with the previous month's decline.
Investors will incorporate the figures into their forecasts for
fourth-quarter growth, which is expected to have slowed after a
strong rebound in the third quarter.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell
more than 1 percent to a nearly two-week low on Monday, with
losses broad based after a travel curb ordered by U.S. President
Donald Trump triggered a rethink by investors of U.S. political
risk.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.12 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup,
announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power
Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United
States, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market
dominated by big investment firms.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Detour Gold Corp : CIBC cuts price target to C$21
from C$23; rating "neutral"
Great Canadian Gaming : Canaccord Genuity starts
coverage with C$31.00 target price
New Gold : NBF cuts target price to C$4.60 from
C$6.25; rating "sector perform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1203.6; +0.87 percent
US crude : $52.51; -0.23 percent
Brent crude : $55.41; +0.33 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5915; +1.63 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Employment wages QQ for Q4: Prior 0.5 pct
0830 Employment benefits QQ for Q4: Prior 0.7 pct
0830 Employment costs for Q4: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.6
pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior
0.6 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Nov: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
0.1 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Nov: Expected 5.1 pct; Prior 5.1
pct
0945 Chicago PMI for Jan: Expected 55.0; Prior 54.6
1000 Consumer Confidence for Jan: Expected 113; Prior 113.7
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Jan: Prior 19.4
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Jan: Prior 20.6
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)