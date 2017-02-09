Feb 9 Canada's main stock index was set for a
higher start on Thursday, tracking gains in oil prices following
an unexpected fall in U.S. gasoline inventories.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on
Wednesday gasoline inventories fell by 869,000 barrels last week
to 256.2 million barrels, versus analyst expectations for a 1.1
million-barrel gain.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.3
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's new housing price index data for December is due at
08:30 am ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended
up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound
helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose
as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on
supply pushed copper prices higher.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.2 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.13 percent.
TOP STORIES
Manulife Financial Corp, met its target to achieve
earnings of C$4 billion in 2016, reporting results which beat
market expectations, benefiting from a strong performance in
Asia.
Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecom
providers, reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as
operating expenses rose and it spent more to attract wireless
customers.
Thomson Reuters Corp reported a higher
quarterly net profit, reflecting a gain on the sale of a
business, and said it expected revenue to grow this year at a
low single-digit percentage rate.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Detour Gold Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price
to C$24 from C$22
Northland Power Inc <NPI.TO:> CIBC raises price target to
C$27 from C$25.75
TransCanada Corp : CIBC raises price target to C$68
from C$66
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1238.2; +0.05 percent
US crude : $52.72; +0.73 percent
Brent crude : $55.54; +0.76 percent
LME 3-month copper : $5874.5; -0.35 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
08:30 Initial jobless claims: Expected 250,000; Prior
246,000
08:30 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 248,000
08:30 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.060 mln; Prior
2.064 mln
10:00 Wholesale Inventory(y), R mm for Dec: Expected 1.0
pct; Prior 1.0 pct
10:00 Wholesale sales mm for Dec: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior
0.4 pct
