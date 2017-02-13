Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
Feb 13 Canada's main stock index was set to follow global markets higher on Monday, helped by optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump's tax reform plans and a rebound in certain commodity prices.
Copper hit its highest since May 2015, extending the previous session's near-5 percent surge after shipments were disrupted from the world's two biggest copper mines.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Restaurant Brands International Inc , the owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons, reported a quarterly profit that more than doubled from a year ago, when it recorded a one-time charge related to the merger of the two brands.
Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises target price to C$86 from C$82
Cara Operations Ltd : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to C$29 from C$34
TransAlta Corp : National Bank Financial cuts rating to "sector perform" from "outperform"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1231; -0.28 percent
US crude : $53.69; -0.32 percent
Brent crude : $56.46; -0.42 percent
LME 3-month copper : $6126.5; +0.6 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
No major economic releases are scheduled.
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.