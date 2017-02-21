Feb 21 Canada's main stock index futures pointed
to a higher start on Tuesday on strengthening oil prices, as
OPEC aims for deeper output cuts directed at reining in a global
fuel supply overhang.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.17
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended
its winning streak on Friday, pulling back from the previous
day's record high, pressured by losses for the materials group
as prices of base and precious metals fell.
No major Canadian economic releases are scheduled.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.26 percent.
TOP STORIES
Restaurant Brands International Inc, owner of the
Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food chains, is nearing a deal
to acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Inc, people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
One in four Canadians say Ottawa should have adopted a
temporary halt on Syrian refugees in response to the United
States' controversial travel ban, though the majority supported
the government's current immigration plan, an Angus Reid
Institute poll showed on Monday.
The Canada Border Services Agency said on Monday it would
investigate whether silicon metal from Brazil, Malaysia and five
other countries was being sold at unfairly low prices in Canada
after a Quebec-based company filed a complaint.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal: KBW raises target price to C$105
from C$95
Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd: CIBC cuts target
price to C$600 from C$650
Royal Bank of Canada: KBW raises target price to
C$92 from C$83
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1228.7; -0.72 percent
US crude: $54.34; +1.76 percent
Brent crude: $57.09; +1.62 percent
LME 3-month copper: $6050; -0.33 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0945 Markit Composite PMI flash for Feb: Prior 55.80
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI flash for Feb: Expected 55.2;
Prior 55.0
0945 Markit Services PMI flash for Feb: Expected 55.7; Prior
55.6
