Feb 24 Stock futures indicated a lower start for
Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped due to
a surge in U.S. crude inventories for a seventh week.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.42
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canadian inflation data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell to
a 10-day low on Thursday as financial and industrial shares
pared recent gains, while the materials group lost ground as
base metal prices slumped.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.38 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.41 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.52 percent.
TOP STORIES
Royal Bank of Canada reported a 24 percent rise in
first-quarter net income to more than C$3 billion, beating
analysts expectations.
MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said it
agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe
Inc for about C$3.10 billion to strengthen its position
in the U.S. market.
Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc,
reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as costs
rose.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Altus Group Ltd: Canaccord Genuity cuts price
target to C$36 from C$38; rating "buy"
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce: RBC raises
target price to C$119 from C$118
Exchange Income Corp: Canaccord Genuity cuts target
price to C$49 from C$49.5
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1253.4; +0.26 percent
US crude: $54.08; -0.68 percent
Brent crude: $56.13; -0.8 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5889.5; +0.52 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
1000 U Mich Sentiment Final for Feb: Expected 96.0; Prior
95.7
1000 U Mich Conditions Final for Feb: Expected 111.2; Prior
111.2
1000 U Mich Expectations Final for Feb: Expected 85.5; Prior
85.7
1000 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Feb: Prior 2.8 pct
1000 U Mich 5 year inflation final for Feb: Prior 2.5 pct
1000 New home sales-units for Jan: Expected 0.570 mln; Prior
0.536 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Jan: Expected 6.3 pct;
Prior -10.4 pct
($1= C$1.31)
