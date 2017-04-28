BRIEF-Fronsac REIT qtrly FFO per unit $0.0086
April 28 Canada's main stock index futures were trading higher on Friday as oil prices rebounded after dropping to a one-month low the previous day.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.13 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's gross domestic growth data, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, is likely to show economic growth was flat in February. While that will mark a step down from January's strong 0.6 percent pace, analysts still expect the economy is on track for a solid first quarter.
Monthly and annualized producer price data is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index closed nearly 1 percent lower on Thursday, pulled lower by heavyweight banking stocks after an alternative lender's funding troubles raised concerns about the health of the housing market.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.
TOP STORIES
Thomson Reuters Corp reported higher first-quarter revenue and reaffirmed its full-year sales outlook.
Canadian alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc said on Thursday the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan (HOOPP) agreed to provide a $2 billion credit line to its unit Home Trust.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Jean Coutu Group PJC: National Bank of Canada raises target to C$25 from C$22
Maple Leaf Foods Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$36 from C$35
TFI International Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$35 from C$38
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1265.9; +0.17 percent
US crude: $49.39; +0.86 percent
Brent crude: $51.71; +0.52 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5715; +0.4 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
08:30 GDP advance for Q1: Expected 1.2 pct; Prior 2.1 pct
08:30 GDP sales advance for Q1: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior 1.1 pct
08:30 GDP consumer spending advance for Q1: Prior 3.5 pct
08:30 GDP deflator advance for Q1: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 2.1 pct
08:30 Core PCE prices advance for Q1: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 1.3 pct
08:30 PCE prices advance for Q1: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.0 pct
08:30 Employment wages QQ for Q1: Prior 0.5 pct
08:30 Employment benefits QQ for Q1: Prior 0.5 pct
08:30 Employment costs for Q1: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
09:45 Chicago PMI for Apr: Expected 56.4; Prior 57.7
10:00 U Mich Sentiment Final for Apr: Expected 98.0; Prior 98.0
10:00 U Mich Conditions Final for Apr: Expected 115.0; Prior 115.2
10:00 U Mich Expectations Fina for Apr: Expected 87.0; Prior 86.9
10:00 U Mich 1 year inflation final for Apr: Prior 2.5 pct
10:00 U Mich 5 year inflation final for Apr: Prior 2.4 pct
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 145.2
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 7.1 pct
