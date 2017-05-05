May 5 Canada's main stock index futures were slightly higher on Friday as investors awaited the monthly jobs report.

Statistics Canada's jobs report is expected to show that the economy added 10,000 jobs in April, while the unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at 6.7 percent. This data, along with the IVEY Purchasing Managers Index, is due at 8:30 a.m. ET .

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday as the country's heavyweight energy and mining sectors lost ground amid a drop in commodity prices and as investors digested a string of corporate earnings.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.06 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.05 percent.

TOP STORIES

Air Canada reported a quarterly loss that was much smaller than expected, as it flew more passengers, offseting a sharp rise in fuel costs.

Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc on Friday posted a quarterly profit that edged past analysts' estimates, helped by higher oil prices.

Home Capital Group Inc named Alan Hibben to its board of directors, replacing Gerald Soloway, who has been accused by regulators of making "materially misleading statements" to investors.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bonavista Energy: RBC raises rating to "outperform" from "sector perform"

Empire Company Ltd: Barclays raises rating to "overweight" from "equal weight"

Theratechnologies: Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$7.50; rating "speculative buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1233.3; +0.55 percent

US crude: $45.34; -0.4 percent

Brent crude: $48.33; -0.1 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5549; +0.11 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Apr: Expected 185,000; Prior 98,000

0830 Private payrolls for Apr: Expected 185,000; Prior 89,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Apr: Expected 10,000; Prior 11,000

0830 Government payrolls for Apr: Prior 9,000

0830 Unemployment rate for Apr: Expected 4.6 pct; Prior 4.5 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Apr: Expected 34.4 hrs; Prior 34.3 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Apr: Prior 63.0 pct

0830 U6 Underemployment for Apr: Prior 8.9 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 143.2

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.9 pct

1500 Consumer credit for Apr: Expected 14.00 bln; Prior 15.21 bln

(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru)