May 9 Canada's main stock index futures were flat on Tuesday, with investors awaiting earnings reports from some major companies, including Silver Wheaton, IAMGOLD and TMX Group.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Monday as energy stocks climbed after investors gauged the recent selloff had gone too far, while shares of Home Capital recovered from a near 14-year low to end 16.8 percent higher.
Economic data due Tuesday includes a report on building permits data at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.14 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Canada's Hudson's Bay Co has hired a debt restructuring adviser to review potential options for combining its business with debt-laden U.S. department store operator Neiman Marcus Group, according to people familiar with the matter.
Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a first-quarter profit on Tuesday, compared with a year-ago loss, due to a one-time income tax benefit, and the drugmaker also raised its full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast.
Canadian business software maker OpenText Corp, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Monday as expenses rose over 50 percent, offsetting gains across all its businesses.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Absolute Software Corp: BMO raises price target to C$8.50 from C$7.50; rating "market perform"
Ensign Energy Services Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$10.50 from C$12.50
Trilogy Energy Corp: BMO raises price target to C$5 from C$4.75; rating market perform
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1223.9; -0.11 percent
US crude: $46.53; +0.22 percent
Brent crude: $49.41; +0.14 percent
LME 3-month copper: $5512.5; +0.48 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
10:00 JOLTS job openings for Mar: Prior 5.743 mln
10:00 Wholesale inventory(y), R mm for Mar: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.1 pct
10:00 Wholesale sales mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.6 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.37) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
