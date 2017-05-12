May 12 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices slipped on concerns over global oversupply.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.08 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, as a Moody's downgrade of Canadian banks struck financials, and frequent-flyer points operator Aimia Inc plunged on news its program would be dropped by the country's largest airline.

No major economic releases are scheduled in Canada.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.1 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc disclosed data on Friday that showed the rate of withdrawals by depositors slowed for a second day in a row.

Amaya Inc,, the owner of online gambling sites PokerStars and Full Tilt, reported an 18.5 percent increase in quarterly profit, as it attracted more customers.

Enbridge Inc,, North America's largest energy infrastructure company, said on Thursday it may acquire more assets and forecast a rise in adjusted earnings this year following its purchase of Spectra Energy Corp.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Aimia Inc: CIBC cuts target price to C$3.25 from C$8

Linamar Corp: CIBC raises target price to C$69 from C$65

Westport Fuel Systems: Cowen and Company raises target to C$1.50 from C$1.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1228.5; +0.35 percent

US crude: $47.75; -0.17 percent

Brent crude: $50.74; -0.06 percent

LME 3-month copper: $5548; +0.09 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

08:30 Core CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.1 pct

08:30 Core CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior 2.0 pct

08:30 CPI Index, NSA for Apr: Expected 244.60; Prior 243.8

08:30 Core CPI Index, SA for Apr: Prior 250.99

08:30 CPI mm, SA for Apr: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior -0.3 pct

08:30 CPI yy, NSA for Apr: Expected 2.3 pct; Prior 2.4 pct

08:30 Real weekly earnings mm for Apr: Prior 0.5 pct

08:30 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Apr: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior 0.0 pct

08:30 Retail sales mm for Apr: Expected 0.6 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

08:30 Retail ex gas/autos for Apr: Prior 0.1 pct

08:30 Retail control for Apr: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.6 pct

10:00 Business inventories mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

10:00 Retail Inventory Ex Auto (R) for Mar: Prior 0.2

10:00 U Mich Sentiment Preliminary for May: Expected 97; Prior 97

10:00 U Mich Conditions Preliminary for May: Expected 112.7; Prior 112.7

10:00 U Mich Expectations Preliminary for May: Expected 87; Prior 87

10:00 U Mich 1 year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 2.5 pct

10:00 U Mich 5-year inflation preliminary for May: Prior 2.4 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.4

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.4 pct

11:00 Cleveland fed CPI for Apr: Prior 0.2 pct

($1= C$1.37) (Reportin by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)