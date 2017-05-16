May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.07 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No economic data is scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index rallied on Monday, powered in part by Royal Bank of Canada, which helped the heavily weighted financial stocks, and energy gains fueled by a jump in oil prices.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

BCE Inc, Canada's largest telecommunications company, said a hacker had accessed customer information containing about 1.9 million active email addresses and about 1,700 names and active phone numbers.

Lending to small Canadian businesses was little changed in March compared to the month before, though borrowing by medium-sized companies jumped as they benefited from a recovery in the energy sector, data showed on Tuesday.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Premium Brands Holdings Corp: BMO raises price target to C$95 from C$83

Storm Resources Ltd: CIBC raises price target to C$5.75 from C$5.25

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,233.9; +0.33 pct

US crude: $49.12; +0.53 pct

Brent crude: $52.08; +0.5 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,587.00; -0.46 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Building permits - number for Apr: Expected 1.270 million; Prior 1.267 million

0830 Build permits - change mm for Apr: Prior 4.2 percent

0830 Housing starts number mm for Apr: Expected 1.260 million; Prior 1.215 million

0830 House starts mm - Change for Apr: Prior -6.8 percent

0915 Industrial production mm for Apr: Expected 0.4 percent; Prior 0.5 percent

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Apr: Expected 76.3 percent; Prior 76.1 percent

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Apr: Expected 0.3 percent; Prior -0.4 percent

