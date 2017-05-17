(Corrects numbers under the "commodities" section)
May 17 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday, mirroring trends in
global stocks as investors showed concerns about political
turmoil in the United States.
Concern that U.S. President Donald Trump's reform agenda
could be slowed down, and that Trump himself could even face the
threat of impeachment, added to disappointing U.S. economic data
to hit the dollar and spur a pullback from richly valued stocks.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.16
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Investors will also watch for manufacturing sales data,
which is likely to have jumped 1 percent in March, rebounding
from a 0.2 percent fall in February. The data is due at 8:30
a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy
shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices,
weighed on the market.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.35 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.28 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's biggest non-bank lender, Home Capital Group Inc
, on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit
balances were continuing to decline.
BlackBerry Ltd is working with at least two
automakers to develop a security service that would remotely
scan vehicles for computer viruses and tell drivers to pull over
if they were in critical danger, according to a financial
analyst.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
BCE Inc: Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$62
from C$61
Telus Corp: Morgan Stanley raises target price to
C$46 from C$44
COMMODITIES AT 7:55 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,247.7; +0.91 pct
US crude: $48.90; +0.47 pct
Brent crude: $52.00; +0.66 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,607.00; -0.05 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
No U.S. economic indicators are scheduled for release.
($1= C$1.36)
