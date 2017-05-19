BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital announces pricing of $125 mln initial public offering
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp announces pricing of $125 million initial public offering
May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.
Canada's annual inflation rate is forecast to have risen slightly to 1.7 percent in April from 1.6 percent in March.
Statistics Canada will also release retail sales data, which is likely to have rebounded to 0.4 percent in March from a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.
The reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index eked out a slight gain on Thursday, as financial stocks recovered somewhat after a two-day selloff, while gold miners weighed as bullion turned lower.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Thursday published data showing that its high interest savings account balances had risen on Wednesday but its cashable guaranteed income certificate deposits continued to fall.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc: TD Securities raises target price to C$14.50 from C$13
Lundin Mining Corp: Berenberg raises rating to "buy" from "hold"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,251.9; -0.07 pct
US crude: $49.96; +1.24 pct
Brent crude: $53.13; +1.16 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,618.00; +0.69 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.8
10:30 ECRI weekly annualized : Prior 5.1 pct
Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.36) (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)
* Target Capital announces changes to the board of directors and officers