May 19 Futures on Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as investors awaited inflation and retail sales data.

Canada's annual inflation rate is forecast to have risen slightly to 1.7 percent in April from 1.6 percent in March.

Statistics Canada will also release retail sales data, which is likely to have rebounded to 0.4 percent in March from a 0.6 percent fall in the previous month.

The reports are due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.18 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index eked out a slight gain on Thursday, as financial stocks recovered somewhat after a two-day selloff, while gold miners weighed as bullion turned lower.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.24 percent.

Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Thursday published data showing that its high interest savings account balances had risen on Wednesday but its cashable guaranteed income certificate deposits continued to fall.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc: TD Securities raises target price to C$14.50 from C$13

Lundin Mining Corp: Berenberg raises rating to "buy" from "hold"

Gold futures: $1,251.9; -0.07 pct

US crude: $49.96; +1.24 pct

Brent crude: $53.13; +1.16 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,618.00; +0.69 pct

10:30 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 144.8

10:30 ECRI weekly annualized : Prior 5.1 pct

