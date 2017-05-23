May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange rose on Friday, with energy shares leading a broad-based rally as oil prices rose.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, weighed down by U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to sell off half the country's huge oil stockpile, threatening a future glut even as OPEC and its allies cut output to try and tighten the market.

Wholesale trade for March is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.15 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter here ; The Day Ahead newsletter here)

TOP STORIES

The government of Argentina's San Juan province has approved a plan for improving Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine following its third spill of cyanide solution in 18 months and could allow full operations to resume in early June, a government official said.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto-Dominion Bank: Barclays raises to "equal weight" from "underweight"

Bank of Nova Scotia: Barclays raises to "overweight" from "equal weight"

Kelt Exploration Ltd: TD Securities cuts to "buy" from "action list buy"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures: $1,259.6; -0.14 pct

US crude: $50.84; -0.59 pct

Brent crude: $53.54; -0.61 pct

LME 3-month copper: $5,692.00; -0.19 pct

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0945 Markit Composite Flash PMI for May: Prior 53.20

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for May: Expected 53.0; Prior 52.8

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for May: Expected 53.1; Prior 53.1

1000 New home sales-units for April: Expected 0.610 mln; Prior 0.621 mln

1000 New Home sales change mm for April: Expected -1.5 pct; Prior 5.8 pct

1000 Richmond Fed Composite Index for May: Prior 20

1000 Richmond Fed Services Index for May: Prior 22

1000 Richmond Fed Manufacturing Shipments for May: Prior 25

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.35) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru)