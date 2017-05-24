May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock
index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of
Canada's decision on interest rate.
The central bank is widely expected to hold the rate steady
at 0.50 percent when it announces its decision at 10:00 a.m. ET.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank
stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in
BlackBerry Ltd's shares, as trading resumed a day after the
Victoria Day holiday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
unchanged at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.03 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.09 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter here
; The Day Ahead newsletter here)
TOP STORIES
Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest bank, reported an
11 percent increase in second-quarter earnings, benefiting from
a strong performance in its wealth management and capital
markets businesses.
Champion Iron Ltd is thinking small with its plans
to bring Quebec's giant Bloom Lake iron ore mine back to life.
Home Capital, Canada's biggest non-bank lender, said on
Tuesday it had drawn down an additional C$250 million from a
high interest credit line to repay a debt due on Wednesday.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Sabina Gold & Silver Corp: BMO raises price target
to C$2.40 from C$1.70; rating "outperform"
CAE Inc: RBC raises price target to $22 from $20;
rating "sector perform"
Jean Coutu Group PJC Inc: Desjardins upgrades to
"hold" from "sell"
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1,249.7; -0.49 pct
US crude: $51.51; +0.10 pct
Brent crude: $54.27; +0.22 pct
LME 3-month copper: $5,677; -0.65 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
08:30 Building permits R number mm for April: Prior 1.229
mln
08:30 Building permits R change mm for April: Prior -2.5 pct
09:00 Monthly home price mm for March: Prior 0.8 pct
09:00 Monthly home price yy for March: Prior 6.4 pct
09:00 Monthly Home Price Index for March: Prior 244.8
10:00 Existing home sales for April: Expected 5.65 mln;
Prior 5.71 mln
10:00 Existing home sales percentage change for April:
Expected -1.1 pct; Prior 4.4 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.35)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)