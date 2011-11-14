TORONTO, Nov 14 European recession fears pulled down Toronto's main stock index on Monday as poor economic data and uncertainty about the ability of Italy and Greece to deal with their debt woes weakened commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE unofficially closed down 52.66 points, or 0.4 percent, to 12,224.19. (Reporting by Jon Cook; editing by Rob Wilson)