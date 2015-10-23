TORONTO Oct 23 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday in a broad rally led by materials stocks cheered by a Chinese rate cut that boosted prices for base metals, while shares of embattled Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc also bounced.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 89.85 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,967.96 shortly after the open. Of its 10 main sectors, only energy was lower. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)