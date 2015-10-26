TORONTO Oct 26 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Monday, weighed by slips in energy and materials stocks and in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, which sought to address allegations it had artificially inflated its revenue.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.13 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,917.53 shortly after the open. Half of its 10 main groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)