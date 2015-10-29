UPDATE 3-U.S. judge calls for criminal probe into trade secrets theft raised in Uber case
* Judge rejects Uber bid for private arbitration (Recasts with call for criminal probe, adds Waymo, Uber comment)
TORONTO Oct 29 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, weighed down by banks and materials stocks, while a bounce in energy names offset some of the losses.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.03 points, or 0.28 percent, at 13,824.13. Eight of its 10 main groups were down. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* Nikkei drops as investors lock in gains ahead of 20,000 level