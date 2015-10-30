TORONTO Oct 30 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Friday as financial and energy stocks slipped and Valeant Pharmaceuticals weighed after cutting ties with a pharmacy business after criticism of their close relationship.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.59 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,749.29 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)