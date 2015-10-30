BRIEF-Ozderici REIT Q1 revenue up at 10.4 mln lira
* Said on Tuesday that Q1 revenue at 10.4 million lira ($2.94 million) versus 3.4 million lira year ago
TORONTO Oct 30 Canada's main stock index fell in early trade on Friday as financial and energy stocks slipped and Valeant Pharmaceuticals weighed after cutting ties with a pharmacy business after criticism of their close relationship.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 42.59 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,749.29 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
May 3 Australian shares ended lower on Wednesday as financial and basic material stocks extended losses, brought down by softer metals prices and as caution about bank earnings and monetary policy weighed on sentiment.