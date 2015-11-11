BRIEF-Atlanta Gold appointed David Russell as interim president and CEO
* Atlanta Gold announces the appointment of (interim) president and CEO and grant of options
TORONTO Nov 11 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Wednesday as broad gains in financials and other major sectors were offset by weakness in shares of energy companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.79 points, or 0.02 percent, at 13,408.84 shortly after the open. (Reporting by John Tilak)
May 10 Moody's investor service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, citing a more challenging operating environment for Canadian banks for 2017 and beyond.