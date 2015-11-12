(Corrects to say shortly after open, not close; adds day of week)

TORONTO Nov 12 Canada's main stock index opened lower on Thursday, pressured by fresh weakness in commodity markets, including a two-month low for crude oil, as well lower than expected profit from Manulife.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 123.13 points, or 0.92 percent, at 13,218.80 shortly after the open, including a 1.7 percent drop in energy stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)