BRIEF-Fortress Paper announces Q1 sales $92.5 million
* Says expects full year 2017 pricing to compare favorably to full year 2016 pricing
TORONTO Nov 13 Canada's main stock index opened lower, extending recent losses, including slippage in the financials and materials groups.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.78 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13102.40, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
* Q1 revenue of $40.3 million, versus $46.2 million last year