TORONTO Nov 16 Canada's main stock index edged higher at the open, helped by demand for energy and gold stocks as investors sought safe havens following the Paris attacks on Friday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 23.78 points, or 0.18 percent, at 13,099.20, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)