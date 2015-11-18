BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
TORONTO Nov 18 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices and better than expected retailer earnings.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.04 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,355.43, shortly after the open, including gains for heavyweight energy and financial stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.