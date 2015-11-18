TORONTO Nov 18 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by higher oil prices and better than expected retailer earnings.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.04 points, or 0.57 percent, at 13,355.43, shortly after the open, including gains for heavyweight energy and financial stocks. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)