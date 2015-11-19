TORONTO Nov 19 Canada's main stock index edged higher on Thursday, as strength in financials and a surge in Bombardier shares after Quebec's public pension fund bought a stake offset weakness in energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 18.92 points, or 0.14 percent, at 13,418.89, shortly after the open, after having made its highest close in more than a week on Wednesday. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)