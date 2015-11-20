Comcast and Charter to announce wireless partnership shortly -WSJ
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc may announce a wireless partnership shortly, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
TORONTO Nov 20 Canada's main stock index rose early Friday, led by modest gains in large financial stocks and strength in mining shares as gold prices rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 30.78 points, or 0.23 percent, at 13,504.61 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 3.2 percent gain on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Accenture acquires creative and design agencies The Monkeys and Maud to expand its customer experience capabilities in Australia and New Zealand