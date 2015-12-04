TORONTO Dec 4 Canada's main stock index slipped in early trade on Friday, with energy shares falling with crude after sources said OPEC had agreed to up the producer group's output limit, and disappointing domestic jobs and trade data also weighing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.27 points, or 0.40 percent, at 13,271.40 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)