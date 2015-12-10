BRIEF-Nasdaq Stockholm orders Oscar Properties to pay fine of SEK 410,000
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index retreated on Thursday after U.S. crude oil hit its lowest level since February 2009, weighing on the resource-linked market.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 36.12 points, or 0.28 percent, at 12,901.47, shortly after the open, including a 1 percent drop for the energy group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* NASDAQ STOCKHOLM ORDERS OSCAR PROPERTIES AB TO PAY FINE CORRESPONDING TO TWO ANNUAL FEES
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)