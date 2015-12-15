TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's main stock index jumped in early trade on Tuesday, including gains for financials, while the firmer oil price supported energy stocks and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc surged more than 13 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 151.49 points, or 1.19 percent, at 12,846.98, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)