TORONTO Dec 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by gains for financial sector stocks, while slippage in crude oil prices weighed on energy shares.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 78.02 points, or 0.60 percent, at 12,997.59, shortly after the open, with nine of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)