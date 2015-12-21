BRIEF-Adamas Pharmaceuticals enters into sales agreement with Cowen
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO Dec 21 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, led by gains in heavyweight financial stocks, while materials and industrial names also moved higher and energy stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 92.10 points, or 0.71 percent, at 13,116.40 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Entered into sales agreement with Cowen and co, relating to potential common stock offering of up to $50 million of its shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Terreno realty Corp acquires properties in Carlstadt, NJ for $12.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: