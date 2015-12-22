TORONTO Dec 22 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Tuesday, including losses for energy stocks as crude oil prices fluctuated, while financial sector stocks also weakened.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.49 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,017.89, shortly after the open. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)