BRIEF-Step Energy Services Ltd reports qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* Step Energy Services Ltd reports first quarter results for 2017
TORONTO Dec 24 Canada's main stock index made slight gains in early trade on Thursday, with the energy and materials sectors rising with oil and metal prices in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 17.57 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,302.48 shortly after the open. The exchange will close at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT). (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
* Step Energy Services Ltd reports first quarter results for 2017
* Capricor Therapeutics Inc - ALLSTAR trial unlikely to achieve primary efficacy endpoint of change in infarct size in patients following heart attack