TORONTO Jan 7 Canada's main stock index slumped at the open on Thursday, weighed down by losses for heavyweight banking and energy stocks as investor fretted about low oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 222.30 points, or 1.75 percent, at 12,504.50 shortly after the open. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)