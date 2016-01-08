TORONTO Jan 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday after a rebound in China's major stock indexes helped sentiment and crude oil prices edged higher, while data showed solid jobs gains for both the U.S. and Canada.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.18 points, or 0.68 percent, at 12,532.39, shortly after the open, one day after entering a bear market.

Nine of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.