TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a new high for 2016, led by mining and energy stocks as crude oil prices extended recent gains and gold rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.69 points, or 0.73 percent, at 13,309.19, shortly after the open. Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)